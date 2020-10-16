https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/watch-dem-rep-vernon-jones-crowd-surfs-at-the-maga-rally-in-macon-ga/

Dem. Rep. Vernon Jones — a Trump supporter — was spotted crowd surfing at the MAGA rally in Macon, GA tonight. Check it out:

Yes, Democratic @RepVernonJones really crowd-surfed at the Trump rally in Macon. And @AlyssaNo_L has the pic to prove it. #gapol pic.twitter.com/acXnJIzVMZ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 16, 2020

Amazing:

State Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs at a campaign rally for President Trump in Macon The president is expected to take the stage soon. Watch live >>> https://t.co/kSI0HCHrZV 📷: John Bazemore, AP pic.twitter.com/tGqdHK971M — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) October 16, 2020

If you think that’s great, check out Rep. Jordan’s car:

For me, it’s ride or die with @realDonaldTrump! We are getting ready to roll over @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, and the liberal media. pic.twitter.com/2ILC50qfy5 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 13, 2020

Before this, Rep. Jordan led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance:

Vernon Jones opened tonight’s rally with the Pledge of Allegiance. He’s getting the crowd hyped, saying he’s a believer in the 1st and 2nd Amendment adding “In case you haven’t noticed Joe, I’m Black!” @WGXAnews — Victoria De Cardenas (@VictoriaWGXA) October 16, 2020

He also highlighted the president’s job-creation record for African-Americans:

We are awaiting President Trump in Macon, GA for what will be his third event of the day. State Rep. Vernon Jones- a noted Trump supporter who is black and a Democrat proclaimed that “President Trump has created more jobs for African-Americans going back to probably slavery.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020

“When they called Donald Trump a racist, that pissed me off”:

More from Vernon Jones: “President Trump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years … When they called Donald Trump a racist, that pissed me off.” — Tucker Sargent (@TuckSargent) October 16, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

