Dem. Rep. Vernon Jones — a Trump supporter — was spotted crowd surfing at the MAGA rally in Macon, GA tonight. Check it out:

Amazing:

If you think that’s great, check out Rep. Jordan’s car:

Before this, Rep. Jordan led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance:

He also highlighted the president’s job-creation record for African-Americans:

“When they called Donald Trump a racist, that pissed me off”:

***

