Dem. Rep. Vernon Jones — a Trump supporter — was spotted crowd surfing at the MAGA rally in Macon, GA tonight. Check it out:
Yes, Democratic @RepVernonJones really crowd-surfed at the Trump rally in Macon. And @AlyssaNo_L has the pic to prove it. #gapol pic.twitter.com/acXnJIzVMZ
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 16, 2020
Amazing:
State Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs at a campaign rally for President Trump in Macon
The president is expected to take the stage soon. Watch live >>> https://t.co/kSI0HCHrZV
📷: John Bazemore, AP pic.twitter.com/tGqdHK971M
— WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) October 16, 2020
If you think that’s great, check out Rep. Jordan’s car:
For me, it’s ride or die with @realDonaldTrump! We are getting ready to roll over @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, and the liberal media. pic.twitter.com/2ILC50qfy5
— Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 13, 2020
Before this, Rep. Jordan led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance:
Vernon Jones opened tonight’s rally with the Pledge of Allegiance. He’s getting the crowd hyped, saying he’s a believer in the 1st and 2nd Amendment adding “In case you haven’t noticed Joe, I’m Black!” @WGXAnews
— Victoria De Cardenas (@VictoriaWGXA) October 16, 2020
He also highlighted the president’s job-creation record for African-Americans:
We are awaiting President Trump in Macon, GA for what will be his third event of the day. State Rep. Vernon Jones- a noted Trump supporter who is black and a Democrat proclaimed that “President Trump has created more jobs for African-Americans going back to probably slavery.”
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020
“When they called Donald Trump a racist, that pissed me off”:
More from Vernon Jones: “President Trump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years … When they called Donald Trump a racist, that pissed me off.”
— Tucker Sargent (@TuckSargent) October 16, 2020
***