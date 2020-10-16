https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-joe-bidens-teleprompter-action-cannot-speak-without-video/

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Michigan to deliver remarks on healthcare.

Biden praised Democrat tyrant Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the best governor ever after she destroyed her state with authoritarian Covid lockdowns.

Whitmer’s lockdowns were ruled unconstitutional by the Michigan supreme court but Biden praised her anyway.

Biden’s teleprompter was caught on video on Friday.

He’s speaking to a small group of people and he still needs a teleprompter.

Joe Biden’s teleprompter in action. He literally cannot speak coherently without it.pic.twitter.com/TBDDumeztG — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 16, 2020

