President Trump hit the campaign trail hard this week as he works to earn votes in the final stretch of the 2020 election season.

President Trump on Friday is stumped in Ft. Myers, Florida then he headed over to Ocala at the Ocala International Airport for a MAGA rally at 4 PM EDT.

Trump ripped Crooked Joe Biden today, citing the New York Post bombshell reports on Hunter Biden’s emails.

Trump is wrapping up his Friday campaigning in Macon, Georgia at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Air Force One touched down at 6:55 PM EDT and the crowd went wild!

