In his play for Michigan, Joe Biden jabbed at Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James, calling him a “disaster.”

Biden took his swipe at John James during a campaign speech on Friday in Metro Detroit when he told incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) that John James wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

“This isn’t hyperbole. Just like your opponent calls it a disaster,” Biden said, as reported by Michigan Live. “Talk about a disaster—there’s a disaster. [James says he is] 2,000% or 200%—whatever it is—with Trump. Hope everybody remembers.”

In a video posted to Twitter, James responded to Biden by reminding him that his position stems only from the fact that he was Barack Obama’s vice president.

“Joe Biden, don’t forget your place in black America,” James said. “You’re only where you are because you were Barack Obama’s vice president. That’s it. That’s it. The people who you rely on so desperately for the position you’re in, and for the position you want, are African Americans.”

“Yet, you continue to insult us. You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me, asking somebody if they’re a junkie, calling the president, Barack Obama, clean, as if he wouldn’t be for some other reason,” he continued. “You have some serious issues, Joe Biden, the biggest of which being you were in power for 44 years and black folks continued to fall behind.”

As James went on, he cited the many injustices that Joe Biden has allegedly contributed to black America throughout his tenure.

“You have problems, Joe Biden, because the same votes that you’re courting, talking about racial injustice, you authored the crime bill—or have you forgotten? You’re responsible for sending a generation of what you call super predators to jail. You’re responsible for breaking the black family apart or at least not helping, continuing to support sending us to failing schools, making sure that our outcomes are tied to our ZIP Codes,” he said.

James went on to say that the only disaster in Michigan is the Democratic Party.

“Yeah, it’s a disaster for Democrats in Michigan right now. Because right now, you have an African American running in the Republican Party—not because the party is perfect, but because I can think for myself,” James said. “I was raised by two Democrats in the Jim Crow south with the values of faith and family, God and country, and service before self. Those are American values.”

Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack ?! https://t.co/iRGxbpB7ZI pic.twitter.com/0KChHJMbFU — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently poured huge sums of money into the Michigan Senate race to protect a vulnerable seat from being overtaken by John James.

“Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC will spend $5.4 million in one week — this is the most money they are spending on any Democrat in the entire nation. They are very nervous about John James, and they should be,” wrote Stu Sandler, James’ general consultant, in a memo obtained by Fox News. “James has kept pace with his opponent and continues to exceed nationwide trends.”

“The astounding sum that the Senate Majority PAC is spending shows how close John James is to winning the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan,” Sandler concluded. “Schumer and the Democrats are in sheer panic that the $35 million that they have already spent against John James over the past year still has John James within striking distance of winning the Senate race.”

