Dan Bongino has one of the most watched Podcasts on the internet today.

Bongino is a staunch Trump supporter and conservative favorite.

On Friday Dan Bongino gave his audience an update on his health, “We did get a diagnosis yesterday from my doctor… Unfortunately, it is cancer. Everyone has their obstacles. This is just another one for me and Paula.”

Our prayers are with Dan Bongino tonight and always.

