https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/weird-kristen-welkers-hand-picked-debate-topics-dont-match-with-what-voters-say-are-their-top-issues/
MSNBC’s Kristen Welker, moderator of the next presidential debate, has hand-picked the topics for the October 22 event. They are: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership:
NEW: Kristen Welker, moderator of the Oct. 22 presidential debate at @BelmontUniv, has selected topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership #Debates2020 https://t.co/kFWvRzIljv
— CPD (@debates) October 16, 2020
Well, this leaves out a lot of important topics:
Debate topics for third debate disclosed:
Nothing on the economy (top issue in Gallup)
Nothing on immigration
Nothing on healthcare
Nothing on law enforcement
Nothing on education
Climate change was a topic added by Fox’s Wallace in the first debate. It returns again here. https://t.co/ja7vUI3Tm9
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2020
And as Byron York notes, a recent Pew poll shows that the top 6 concerns among American voters are the economy, health care, SCOTUS, Covid-19, violent crime and foreign policy:
Upcoming October 22 presidential debate topics from CPD, and voters’ top issues, from Pew in August: pic.twitter.com/GTV3AXwYn1
— Byron York (@ByronYork) October 16, 2020
There’s also nothing there on immigration:
Once again, nothing on immigration (unless it sneaks into ‘national security’). https://t.co/oqowgN2Y1g
— Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) October 16, 2020
Nobody seems happy with her topics:
Last night the president endorsed QAnon and said masks cause coronavirus in a 10-minute span and then said the election won’t be real because of mail-in ballots, psyched for him to talk about American Families and Leadership https://t.co/g2qkTDk3dP
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 16, 2020
We’re stumped, too:
Wtf is “American families” as a debate category???? https://t.co/mHIYqbxwlp
— Em 🌚 (@emdubin) October 16, 2020
Tune in and find out:
Not holding my breath for anything in depth here. https://t.co/qK5vXrRJZq
— Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) October 16, 2020
***