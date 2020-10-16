https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/weird-kristen-welkers-hand-picked-debate-topics-dont-match-with-what-voters-say-are-their-top-issues/

MSNBC’s Kristen Welker, moderator of the next presidential debate, has hand-picked the topics for the October 22 event. They are: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership:

NEW: Kristen Welker, moderator of the Oct. 22 presidential debate at @BelmontUniv, has selected topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership #Debates2020 https://t.co/kFWvRzIljv — CPD (@debates) October 16, 2020

Well, this leaves out a lot of important topics:

Debate topics for third debate disclosed: Nothing on the economy (top issue in Gallup)

Nothing on immigration

Nothing on healthcare

Nothing on law enforcement

Nothing on education Climate change was a topic added by Fox’s Wallace in the first debate. It returns again here. https://t.co/ja7vUI3Tm9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2020

And as Byron York notes, a recent Pew poll shows that the top 6 concerns among American voters are the economy, health care, SCOTUS, Covid-19, violent crime and foreign policy:

Upcoming October 22 presidential debate topics from CPD, and voters’ top issues, from Pew in August: pic.twitter.com/GTV3AXwYn1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 16, 2020

There’s also nothing there on immigration:

Once again, nothing on immigration (unless it sneaks into ‘national security’). https://t.co/oqowgN2Y1g — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) October 16, 2020

Nobody seems happy with her topics:

Last night the president endorsed QAnon and said masks cause coronavirus in a 10-minute span and then said the election won’t be real because of mail-in ballots, psyched for him to talk about American Families and Leadership https://t.co/g2qkTDk3dP — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 16, 2020

We’re stumped, too:

Wtf is “American families” as a debate category???? https://t.co/mHIYqbxwlp — Em 🌚 (@emdubin) October 16, 2020

Tune in and find out:

Not holding my breath for anything in depth here. https://t.co/qK5vXrRJZq — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) October 16, 2020

