MSNBC’s Kristen Welker, moderator of the next presidential debate, has hand-picked the topics for the October 22 event. They are: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership:

Well, this leaves out a lot of important topics:

And as Byron York notes, a recent Pew poll shows that the top 6 concerns among American voters are the economy, health care, SCOTUS, Covid-19, violent crime and foreign policy:

There’s also nothing there on immigration:

Nobody seems happy with her topics:

We’re stumped, too:

Tune in and find out:

