Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that children as young as eight should be able to decide that they want to change their gender. The remark came at a Biden town hall in Philadelphia, after a question was asked regarding the rights of transgender people in the United States.

“The idea that an eight year old child, or a ten year old child decides—’you know i decided, I want to be transgender. That’s what I’d think I’d like to be, it’d make my life a lot easier’—there should be zero discrimination. And what’s happening, to many transgender women of colour are being murdered.

“I think it’s up to seventeen, don’t hold me to that number—just this year. There’s no reason to suggest that there should be any right to deny your daughter… That your other daughter has the right to be and do,” said Biden.

Biden also once again avoided a question on court packing, saying that he would likely make his decision clear on the matter before election day.