BIDEN: ‘We Declared Our Independence on December 7th… It’s Not Just D-Day… Anyway…’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.27.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; bizarrely confusing the American invasion of Europe during World War II with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Delaware used to be part of Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

“That’s right! We declared our Independence on December the 7th by the way… It’s not just D-Day… Anyway…” said Biden.

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day. pic.twitter.com/lIAQP0ICrA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

Biden left his home for the first time in weeks over the weekend to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day; donning a jet-black face-mask alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

“Clad in face masks amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, former Vice Pres. Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park,” reports ABC News.

Clad in face masks amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, former Vice Pres. Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park. https://t.co/gao20nv04c pic.twitter.com/0gWZmBpBtZ — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020

