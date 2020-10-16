https://hannity.com/media-room/what-new-deal-biden-arrives-in-michigan-aboard-giant-private-jet-moves-straight-into-giant-suv/
BIDEN: ‘We Declared Our Independence on December 7th… It’s Not Just D-Day… Anyway…’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.27.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; bizarrely confusing the American invasion of Europe during World War II with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Delaware used to be part of Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
“That’s right! We declared our Independence on December the 7th by the way… It’s not just D-Day… Anyway…” said Biden.
WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day. pic.twitter.com/lIAQP0ICrA
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020
Biden left his home for the first time in weeks over the weekend to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day; donning a jet-black face-mask alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden.
“Clad in face masks amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, former Vice Pres. Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park,” reports ABC News.
Clad in face masks amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, former Vice Pres. Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to fallen service members on Memorial Day at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park. https://t.co/gao20nv04c pic.twitter.com/0gWZmBpBtZ
— ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020
Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.
BREAKING REPORT: Hunter Biden ‘Worked with Chinese Military Supplier’ to Buy US Auto Parts Company
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.10.20
A bombshell report from Seamus Bruner and John Solomon is revealing the true extent of the global connections used by Hunter Biden to advance his businesses; showing the former Vice President’s son worked with a “Chinese Military Supplier” to acquire a Michigan-based auto parts manufacturer.
“An investment fund named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) partly owned and directed by Biden’s son, Hunter, and Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, had just a few years earlier played a vital role in facilitating the sale of the Michigan-based auto parts maker Henniges Automotive to one of China’s main military aircraft makers, Aviation Industry Corporation of China or AVIC,” reports JustTheNews.com.
“That 2015 transaction approved by the Obama administration and its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) came just 15 months after the United States publicly added one of AVIC’s subsidiaries to a Commerce Department blacklist (known as the ‘Entity List’) and just months before the Obama administration resumed patrols in the South China Sea because of increased Beijing military aggression in the region, where AVIC-built military jets partake in China’s activities,” adds the website.
Read the full report here.