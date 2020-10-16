https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-fact-checkers-rule-joe-biden-not-call-young-black-men-super-predators-called-young-black-men-predators-beyond-pale-antisocial-sociopaths/

Last night President Trump and China Joe held separate town hall events on ABC.

Biden was treated with kid gloves.
Trump was attacked within the first 30 seconds and then throughout the town hall by the liberal media moderator.
The crowd loved Trump.
The media hates him and they can’t hide it.

Following the debate President Trump tweeted out that Joe Biden freely used the term “SUPER PREDATOR.”

The far left fact checkers jumped in to quickly correct President Trump.
Joe Biden is not on record using the term “super predators” to describe young black men. That was racist Crooked Hillary.

Joe Biden called young black men “predators” instead.

