Last night President Trump and China Joe held separate town hall events on ABC.

Biden was treated with kid gloves.

Trump was attacked within the first 30 seconds and then throughout the town hall by the liberal media moderator.

The crowd loved Trump.

The media hates him and they can’t hide it.

Following the debate President Trump tweeted out that Joe Biden freely used the term “SUPER PREDATOR.”

Biden made another big mistake. He totally mixed up two Crime Bills. Didn’t have a clue (as usual!). Also, he freely used the term SUPER PREDATOR!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The far left fact checkers jumped in to quickly correct President Trump.

Joe Biden is not on record using the term “super predators” to describe young black men. That was racist Crooked Hillary.

Thanks Twitter. It’s true, Biden never says the full phrase “super predator” (that was Hillary Clinton, another Democrat). However, slow Joe Biden does refer to Black people simply as “predators”. https://t.co/a29EvlxNZC pic.twitter.com/Clw4PkT9e0 — Mr Sucko (@mr_sucko) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden called young black men “predators” instead.

NBC News reports, “There is no record of Joe Biden using the term ‘super predator’” as Donald Trump claimed, but Joe Biden did say this… pic.twitter.com/UNfMURrYJE — The Head Negro in Charge (@negrotribe) October 16, 2020

