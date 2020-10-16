https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/wow-the-hills-joe-concha-counts-how-many-questions-voters-got-to-ask-trump-vs-savannah-guthrie-at-nbcs-town-hall/

Earlier we told you about all the times Savannah Guthrie interrupted President Trump during yesterday’s NBC town hall. The video is something else.

The Hill’s Joe Concha noted just how little voter involvement there was during NBC’s supposed town hall:

WOW. On Fox, media reporter @JoeConchaTV went through the transcript of the NBC town hall and counted the number of questions Savannah Guthrie asked the president — 43. Then the number of questions from the voters at this so-called town hall: TEN. pic.twitter.com/TWNlr7GIHl — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 16, 2020

Even though NBC News billed the event as a “town hall,” it was more of a debate between Trump and Savannah Guthrie, who did yeoman’s work for the DNC last night.

Who knew that NBC would do an ambush “Townhall”…? They think the public is stupid. — Don Carter (@d1carter) October 16, 2020

Thought the whole point of a Townhall format was for Voters to ask questions of the candidate… my bad… 😉 https://t.co/D041k7x4F2 — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) October 16, 2020

There wasn’t even a question from anybody except Guthrie at the “town hall” for over 20 minutes after it started.

