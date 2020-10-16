https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/wow-the-hills-joe-concha-counts-how-many-questions-voters-got-to-ask-trump-vs-savannah-guthrie-at-nbcs-town-hall/

Earlier we told you about all the times Savannah Guthrie interrupted President Trump during yesterday’s NBC town hall. The video is something else.

The Hill’s Joe Concha noted just how little voter involvement there was during NBC’s supposed town hall:

Even though NBC News billed the event as a “town hall,” it was more of a debate between Trump and Savannah Guthrie, who did yeoman’s work for the DNC last night.

There wasn’t even a question from anybody except Guthrie at the “town hall” for over 20 minutes after it started.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...