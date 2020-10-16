https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/ya-dont-say-louisville-tv-station-reports-bins-of-ballots-found-discarded-in-dumpster/
At last night’s debate where Savannah Guthrie took on Donald Trump (it was thinly disguised as a town hall meeting), the NBC News host worked to try and debunk the president’s concern about mail-in voting:
“Will you accept the results of the election” — As Trump responds, Guthrie interrupts to insist that there will be no problems with mail-in ballots. Trump mentions that he didn’t get a peaceful transfer, and he’ll accept results but he wants it to be honest.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020
Once again, the media/Dem attempts to wave off concerns about mail-in voting have taken another hit:
Postal employee fired, federal charges possible after absentee ballots dumped in Jeffersontown https://t.co/6PPIiN9wLe | @ginaglaros pic.twitter.com/pYrw92fXI8
— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) October 16, 2020
Here’s the segment:
WDRB Louisville reports: “bins full of ballots” found in a dumpster pic.twitter.com/px8vgrdFeq
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2020
The postal worker in question is no longer employed, according to WDRB.
