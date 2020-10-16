https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/ya-dont-say-louisville-tv-station-reports-bins-of-ballots-found-discarded-in-dumpster/

At last night’s debate where Savannah Guthrie took on Donald Trump (it was thinly disguised as a town hall meeting), the NBC News host worked to try and debunk the president’s concern about mail-in voting:

“Will you accept the results of the election” — As Trump responds, Guthrie interrupts to insist that there will be no problems with mail-in ballots. Trump mentions that he didn’t get a peaceful transfer, and he’ll accept results but he wants it to be honest. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Once again, the media/Dem attempts to wave off concerns about mail-in voting have taken another hit:

Postal employee fired, federal charges possible after absentee ballots dumped in Jeffersontown https://t.co/6PPIiN9wLe | @ginaglaros pic.twitter.com/pYrw92fXI8 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) October 16, 2020

Here’s the segment:

WDRB Louisville reports: “bins full of ballots” found in a dumpster pic.twitter.com/px8vgrdFeq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2020

The postal worker in question is no longer employed, according to WDRB.

Hey @SavannahGuthrie! I think you were playing dumb on this subject last night. — VJA (@3Boysmomma) October 16, 2020

Ya don’t say…y’all assured me this wasn’t possible or true. — Marc Wilson (@CoachMarcWilson) October 16, 2020

And yet we’ve seen many similar stories.

And last night Savannah said where is the evidence, its everywhere https://t.co/MhQInkRMTN — Johnathon Danner (@DannerJohnathon) October 16, 2020

But this never happens??? https://t.co/NXemhtTLg3 — Loren Porter (@rorochub2) October 16, 2020

Wait, I thought all this talk of lost and thrown away ballots was just “crazy uncle” conspiracy ramblings by @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/PmDFkhOjqB — Christian (@ChristianCamara) October 16, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

