At last night’s debate where Savannah Guthrie took on Donald Trump (it was thinly disguised as a town hall meeting), the NBC News host worked to try and debunk the president’s concern about mail-in voting:

Once again, the media/Dem attempts to wave off concerns about mail-in voting have taken another hit:

Here’s the segment:

The postal worker in question is no longer employed, according to WDRB.

And yet we’ve seen many similar stories.

recent stories

