Twelve people were shot, four fatally, Friday night into Saturday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports that the first fatal shooting occurred at 11:00 p.m. Friday, when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Another teen was shot in the incident, but he refused to give police details on the shooters.

The next fatal shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m., when a 42-year-old man stepped outside in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue for a cigarette and two assailants opened fire. The man was shot in the back and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, a 30-year-old man and a 27-old-woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when two attackers walked up and began shooting. The man was killed.

A short time after 4:00 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding the woman. ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the woman’s injuries were to her “right leg and buttocks.”

Breitbart News reported that 13 people were shot, two fatally, on Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a total of 3,304 people were shot in Chicago between January 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, over 600 of whom succumbed to their injuries.

