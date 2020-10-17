http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/9d7GVBdpCSE/a-modified-limited-bark.php

The Biden crime family news barks, but the Biden campaign caravan rolls on. Yet at FOX News Sam Dorman and Mike Emanuel have confirmed the authenticity of one of the most troubling emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop computer. Their story is “Source on alleged Hunter Biden email chain verifies message about Chinese investment firm.” Subhead: “Sources have told Fox News that ‘the big guy’ is a reference to the former vice president.”

Now that is a story. Remember, however, that it might all be Russian disinformation. Mother Jones’s former Russian disinformation conduit David Corn advises that “Giuliani and the New York Post Are Pushing Russian Disinformation.” And the FBI is reportedly on the case. So there is that.

I used the metaphor of barking to describe Biden crime family news. However, Professor Jonathan Turley notes the Sherlockian dog that doesn’t bark. “If [the Hunter Biden laptop emails are] fabricated, there were three barks that we would have expected within hours of the release.” Professor Turley itemizes the missing barks:

Bark 1: This was not Hunter Biden’s computer Bark 2: These were not Hunter Biden’s photos or emails Bark 3: This is defamation

Regarding Bark 3, I’m not sure that public figures have much recourse to libel law in the United States. Turley nevertheless hears a whimper: “that the campaign could not find any notation on Vice President Biden’s official schedule that he met with a Ukrainian figure connected to the payments to his son Hunter Biden.”

Following the publication of Turley’s column yesterday afternoon, Biden worked up a modified limited bark at the CBS News reporter who had the gall to ask him about the Post stories: “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask” (tweet below).

