AIU Kannur seized 1470gm gold in compound form (1316 gm extracted) from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight G8 4013.@cbic_india@cgstcustvm pic.twitter.com/r7usvtYVe6 — Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Cochin (@ccphqrskochi) October 13, 2020

Indian airport authorities literally struck gold when they spotted a man walking oddly — and discovered he had about 2 pounds in bullion shoved into his rectum, according to a report.

The GoAir passenger arrived from Dubai on Tuesday at Kerala’s Kannur Airport, where he tried to avoid paying an 18 percent tax on his precious nuggets by smuggling them where the sun don’t shine, The National reported.

Officials at the Air Intelligence Unit mined the stash, worth about $60,000, from the unidentified smuggler’s butt, according to the news outlet. Another passenger on the same flight was caught carrying more than 3 pounds of gold, though officials did not disclose if that traveler had concealed it the same way.