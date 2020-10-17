https://noqreport.com/2020/10/17/anna-makanju-facebooks-public-policy-manager-for-global-elections-was-joe-bidens-senior-policy-adviser-on-ukraine/

The debacle that Big Tech created this week when they decided to censor an article critical of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has put a spotlight on people who were otherwise hidden in the shadows. Of particular interest are those who are involved with ensuring “election integrity” at companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google. That’s why it’s no surprise to find out Anna Makanju, Facebook’s Public Policy Manager for Global Elections, has a history that should spark interest.

First and foremost, she was born in the former Soviet Union. That fact alone is not disqualifying; there are many patriotic Americans born in the USSR who are now wonderful citizens. But when we look at the rest of her history, the Soviet connection becomes a bigger issue. Here are some of the other areas of concern, especially when we consider the role she plays at Facebook should be filled by someone who is politically unbiased:

Senior Policy Advisor to Ambassador Samantha Power

Director for Russia at the National Security Council

Chief of Staff for the Office of European and NATO Policy

Professor at Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University

Field organizer for Obama for America in Wisconsin

in Wisconsin Worked for the President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia

Distinguished Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship recipient

She has put together one of the most prolific resumes possible for a radical progressive attorney with credits that would make any budding Democratic-Socialist envious. But in light of the actions by Facebook to quash a series of stories that reveal the unambiguous corruption of the Biden family and the candidate himself, the most glaring part of her resume is that she was the Special Policy Advisor for Europe and Eurasia to Vice President Biden. In other words, she was his senior policy adviser on Ukraine.

And now she’s making decisions about whether a story about Joe Biden and Ukraine should be allowed on the platform. It’s ironic that her current role includes making decisions to ensure election integrity.

The person Facebook hired to ensure election integrity has connections to a Soros fellowship, Samantha Power, and the Obama campaign. Oh, and she was Joe Biden’s senior adviser on Ukraine. You can’t make this stuff up.

