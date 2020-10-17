http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nd2Sz-XI3qQ/

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, moved their march Friday night from downtown to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side. Protesters chanted, beat drums, and shined strobing flashlights into residents’ windows.

Portland protesters moved to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side Friday night and harassed people in their homes. A post on Twitter by Andy Ngo shows protesters marching through the neighborhood beating drums and shouting, “Wake up, mother f–ker, wake up!”

“Wake up, mother f—ker, wake up!” BLM-antifa march through a residential area of north Portland at night & shine lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/tHUHgwez6O — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

Alan Bings tweeted, “Antifa musical foursome “Dimwit” perform their smash hit “Paula Jones” at tonight’s #PortlandRiots after marching with their drum corps through residential neighborhoods. Hard to tell which is worse.”

Antifa musical foursome “Dimwit” perform their smash hit “Paula Jones” at tonight’s #PortlandRiots after marching with their drum corps through residential neighborhoods. Hard to tell which is worse. pic.twitter.com/RhoG4ye6gn — Alan Bings (@AlanBings) October 17, 2020

The late-night protest brought an elderly woman to her front porch to observe those passing by, independent journalist Maranie R. Staab tweeted.

A woman in a night robe observes as a group of protesters walk by her home in Portland, Oregon. “Out of your home and into the street” is a common chant heard when protesters march through residential areas — with much of the ongoing protests held in s… https://t.co/0xzLCIdR4c pic.twitter.com/DFj33yaX3n — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) October 17, 2020

Staab also captured video from the Thursday night protest in the downtown area as a protester in a pink kiddie car took to the streets.

Protesters started fires on the streets and burned an American flag.

