There’s a large Women’s March taking place in Washington, DC today, as well as in other U.S. cities. Here’s one video showing the size of the crowd:

Thousands are now marching in DC for the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/btdMnFhbYo — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 17, 2020

So far the people who are fast to sound the “super spreader” alarm for any gathering not friendly to Democrats aren’t taking that approach, but we’re used to that:

I thought we were supposed to be “social distancing?” — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) October 17, 2020

As the media and Democrats have made abundantly clear, the virus won’t spread if the mass activity taking place is of a sufficient level of wokeness.

What are the odds that the media will call this event a ‘super spreader’? https://t.co/aufumHFNbK — Amanda (@AmandaLuvsRoses) October 17, 2020

I am so glad to see @secupp @brianstelter @oliverdarcy and others at CNN blasting this COVID SPREADER in DC! I loved how they pointed out no social distancing… little masks wear etc Always great to see how BALANCED @CNN is… oh wait…. ha ha ha ha https://t.co/3E97lU1hO0 — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) October 17, 2020

Hey, @jaketapper. Can you tweet about this super spreader event too? Juts looking for some balance from you. Thanks. https://t.co/D0EgW0pdUG — Dagney (@DagneyTaggart1) October 17, 2020

Is anybody on the left going to call this a super spreader rally? https://t.co/r6YRTOTYI7 — Archer’s Father (@DoctorOcelot) October 17, 2020

Covid is cancelled!!! https://t.co/H1m4d9Pln0 — G A S L I G H T gsp (@altaccount1965) October 17, 2020

Covid must have called in a lid — Houston Kris (@HoustonKrisMc) October 17, 2020

One final ironic note:

Women marching to keep a woman off the Supreme Court. We’re moving backwards. https://t.co/cbz5fN36Br — Jinxmim 🇺🇸 (@mimzybug) October 17, 2020

And feminist activists would probably be thrilled if Amy Coney Barrett were replaced with Merrick Garland.

