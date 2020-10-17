https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/are-the-media-dem-super-spreader-scolds-aware-of-whats-taking-place-in-dc-right-now/

There’s a large Women’s March taking place in Washington, DC today, as well as in other U.S. cities. Here’s one video showing the size of the crowd:

So far the people who are fast to sound the “super spreader” alarm for any gathering not friendly to Democrats aren’t taking that approach, but we’re used to that:

As the media and Democrats have made abundantly clear, the virus won’t spread if the mass activity taking place is of a sufficient level of wokeness.

One final ironic note:

And feminist activists would probably be thrilled if Amy Coney Barrett were replaced with Merrick Garland.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...