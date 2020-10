https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/least-118-seattle-cops-quit-separated-department-year/

(PJ MEDIA) TAccording to the Seattle police union, at least 118 police officers have resigned or separated this year. The union is warning residents that their 911 calls may go unanswered because of the dearth of officers on duty.

Some of the officers were victims of the budget cuts promised by the “defund the police” crowd. But most were resignations.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook