MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Seven people, some of them children, were shot in a Mesa parking lot Friday night, police said Saturday morning.

According to Nik Rasheta with Mesa police, officers were called to a parking lot where food trucks are set up near Dobson and Guadalupe roads at about 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Early reports were that at least five people had been shot. Police later updated that to seven people, one of whom is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. While Rasheta said some of the victims are younger than 18, he did not provide any additional information.

Detectives are “working to process the scene,” speaking with witnesses and going over the physical evidence as they piece together what happened. At this point, they have not released any information about a suspect or suspects, nor have they said anything about a potential motive.

“Initial observations lead us to believe this is an isolated incident,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Mesa PD is investigating an incident at Dobson and Guadalupe at this time. Please avoid the area if possible. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 17, 2020

