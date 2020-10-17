https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ben-sasse-faces-the-wrath-of-trump/
President Trump is none too happy with Ben Sasse this morning…
…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
Sasse was caught on leaked audio badmouthing the President…
….practically nothing. Both Senators became totally unelectable, couldn’t come even close to winning their primaries, and decided to drop out of politics and gracefully “RETIRE”. @SenSasse could be next, or perhaps the Republicans should find a new and more viable candidate?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
BEN SASSE LEAKED AUDIO
Lou Dobbs unleashes on ‘dirtbag Sasse’