I personally had the opportunity to review the hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden. If the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept arrested Paul Manafort, then Hunter, James, and @JoeBiden belongs in handcuffs? AND THAT, is just for starters. #China #Iraq #Ukraine — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 17, 2020

The salary of a U.S. Senator is $174,000 per year. This is Joe Biden’s house…. seems legit 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DtD0DzXlrY — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 17, 2020

How much time will Joe Biden spend in jail? I gave $20 K of my own money to a college friend running for office and spent 8 months in overnight confinement for it. Joe Biden was on the take for tens of millions of dollars in payoffs from China and Ukraine! #EqualJusticeUnderLaw — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 17, 2020

Democrats and the media told us over and over again the Bidens were being falsely accused of improper behavior with Burisma and Ukraine. They were wrong. There WAS corruption. President @realDonaldTrump was right to ask about it. The Bidens were lying. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 16, 2020

From “There is no Hunter Biden story” to “it’s Russian disinformation” to “Come on, who wouldn’t sell dad’s role in foreign policy to the highest bidder? No big deal.” in less than a week! Lib media, your intellectual cowardice and corruption remain legendary. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 17, 2020

The Hunter Biden emails were fabricated by the same Russian operative who beat up Jussie Smollett, wrote homophobic slurs on Joy Reid’s blog, and hacked Steve Scully. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 17, 2020

How come the FBI spent more time on Bubba Wallace’s garage door pull than they did on Hunter Biden’s laptop? — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) October 17, 2020

The DOJ/FBI needs to open a criminal investigation into the Biden Family’s global pay to play operation. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 17, 2020

You may also notice that the shop owner has NOT been charged with a crime upon handing over the computer & hard drive to the FBI. That’s because he committed no crime. But whoever gave Trump’s tax information to the NY Times absolutely committed a felony crime. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 17, 2020

We did it once and broke Twitter. Try it again. Gets this trending, my friends: #ChinaBitchBiden — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 17, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump announces he has reached an agreement with CVS and Walgreens to deliver vaccine to nursing homes for free — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2020

🚨 I’ve obtained shocking new whistleblower documents. Story drops Monday in the New York Post. 🚨 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 16, 2020

I just voted in person early in Virginia and brought 2 other Trump voters with me! I’ll get 5-10 more to vote the remainder of today! Let’s roll!! — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 17, 2020

Trumper Autumn Johnson…

Today, I am Autumn Johnson, Esquire. I PASSED THE BAR!!!!!!!! https://t.co/NCzSOAH0NA — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) October 16, 2020

