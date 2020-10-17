https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-campaign-manager-tells-supporters-not-complacent-joe-biden-takes-day-off-rest/

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon warned media and supporters that the polling numbers are inflated.

O’Malley Dillon told supporters and media NOT to be complacent in a phone call on Friday.

Joe Biden took the day off on Saturday.

She told Biden supporters not to be complacent The campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign warned that the national poll numbers were “inflated” and that their internal polls showed the race to be much closer than is being reported. Jen O’Malley Dillon made the comments during a grassroots summit videoconference to supporters on Friday. Video of the event is no longer available but her comments were documented by New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher on Twitter.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, in grassroots summit, emphasizes that their polling does NOT show a double-digit lead nationally. “Please take the fact that we are not ahead by double digits” “Those are inflated national public polling numbers” pic.twitter.com/v95za3XRGZ — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2020

