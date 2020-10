https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-campaign-sounds-alarm-internal-memo-warns-race-far-closer-polls-show/

(THE BLAZE) Joe Biden’s campaign warned in an internal memo Saturday that the race between President Donald Trump and Biden is much closer than election polling suggests.

What do the polls show?

According to RealClearPolitics, national polling shows that Biden has a commanding lead over Trump.

Currently, Biden’s average national lead over Trump stands at 9%, while his lead in top battleground states is half that, just 4.5%, according to RCP.

