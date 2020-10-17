https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8b77704eb99611d5f11ec6
The protests have happened every year since more than a million protestors marched on Washington and other cities the day after the inauguration of President Trump….
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, 67, was pictured at Harry’s Bar in London’s Mayfair less than two weeks after returning from a two-day trip to the White House….
There has been a recent growth in the anti-vaxxer movement with many deciding not to take the jab along party political lines. Scientist say they would like to see between 70 and 90 percent getting th…
The clip, posted on Twitter by Devon and Cornwall Police as part of a hate crime awareness campaign, portrays the ordeal of a ‘non-binary’ tomato during a night out at the Salad Bar….
Pfizer’s UK boss Ben Osborn said: It was great to see the first vial coming off the manufacturing line. It just brought a tremendous smile to my face to see all of this work actually result in a produ…