(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Commentator Bill Maher has drawn backlash after calling Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett ‘nuts’ and arguing that Senate Democrats should make an issue of her Catholic faith.

‘Chuck Schumer said Democrats won’t make Barrett’s religion an issue, but they should because being nuts is relevant,’ Maher said in a monologue on HBO’s Real Time on Friday.

After hearings this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee set October 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett´s nomination to the full Senate, with a final confirmation vote expected by month´s end.

