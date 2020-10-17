https://theredelephants.com/black-trump-supporter-attacked-by-antifa-blm-at-san-fransisco-free-speech-rally-free-speech-rally-canceled-by-violent-rioters/

A free speech activist named Philip Anderson was attacked by Antifa & Black Lives Matter, having his two front teeth knocked out after attending a free-speech rally late Saturday afternoon. Reports confirm the attack was unprovoked and that he was identified by the attackers for his free-speech activism before being attacked by the group.

Antifa attacked me for no reason These people are racist terrorists pic.twitter.com/B6PqiU5uVv — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

Philip Anderson had previously attended riots in an attempt to quell violence and speak non-violence to the violent crowds. He is a free speech activists that preaches open dialogue, peace and non-violence.

RALLY for Free Speech in United Nations Plaza, San Francisco – and – PROTEST against Twitter & Big Tech in front of Twitter HQ tomorrow! I’m here in San Francisco now 🇺🇸 🚨EVERYONE🚨 sign up with Email to confirm attendance: https://t.co/CTYkOUQFGa pic.twitter.com/5wXaH3fzwC — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

Philip Anderson speaks after his teeth had been knocked out, to a booing crowd of Black Lives Matter & Antifa rioters. Cornell Barnard with abc7news reports with video.

Philip Anderson says his “free speech rally” is canceled, he claims he was attacked before the event. Speakers were shouted down by a large group of counter-protesters. https://t.co/O49E8GRH2x pic.twitter.com/hcuQgZ2e02 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 17, 2020

The event was billed as a free speech rally and protest against Twitter + Big Tech, censorship. The protest was held in front of Twitter HQ, before the rally at United Nations Plaza.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

