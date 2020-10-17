https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-email-sent-computer-shop-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac-hunter-bidens-attorney-released/

The Biden Crime Family is Finally Exposed

Rudy Giuliani was in the news this week after the explosive Biden Crime Family emails went public.

Giuliani was approached by computer repairman John Paul Mac Issac after Hunter Biden, a known drug addict, turned over his computers to the store and then refused to come pick them up.

The FBI took the hard drives from the computer and then hid them from the American public, President Trump, Congress and the executive branch.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

On Friday intel expert Larry C. Johnson, who contributes at The Gateway Pundit, interviewed the computer store owner John Paul Mac Issac.

John Paul Mac Issac shared his story with Larry. And he told Larry Johnson that he received an email LAST WEEK from Hunter Biden’s attorney!

The Biden team was evidently tipped off that Hunter’s emails, photos and videos were about to make headlines!

The Biden Crime Family is Finally Exposed

Early Saturday morning Adam Housley released the email from Hunter Biden’s attorney to John Paul Mac Issac from last week!

Here ya go….this is the email sent to John Paul by Hunter Biden’s lawyer. It is in reference to returning the laptops. Also…the attorney said Hunter dropped em off in 2017. Nope..try April 2019. He didn’t even know when he left em there. Redactions on this document are mine https://t.co/QszglOJV1d pic.twitter.com/VvEguJ0Cec — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 17, 2020

Here is the letter from

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

