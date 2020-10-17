https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/butthead-professor-ibram-x-kendi-newly-concerned-about-the-total-destruction-of-truth-and-facts-and-science/

A lot of people are wondering if some butthead professor from Boston University has had his account hacked. Ibram X. Kendi, who’s argued that the phrase “not racist” be stricken from our collective vocabulary, is making sense. Most of us are worried about the division of humanity, and that’s what has us so worried about the cancer that is critical race theory that is making inroads into government agencies.

A “scientific” study is what gave us “truths” like “objectivity” being a characteristic of white supremacy:

