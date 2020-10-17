https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/butthead-professor-ibram-x-kendi-newly-concerned-about-the-total-destruction-of-truth-and-facts-and-science/

A lot of people are wondering if some butthead professor from Boston University has had his account hacked. Ibram X. Kendi, who’s argued that the phrase “not racist” be stricken from our collective vocabulary, is making sense. Most of us are worried about the division of humanity, and that’s what has us so worried about the cancer that is critical race theory that is making inroads into government agencies.

If we allow the total destruction of truth and facts and science, if we allow all to become differing beliefs and opinions, then the human divides will grow until humanity destroys itself. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 17, 2020

You been hacked, bro? — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) October 17, 2020

Seriously though, are you experiencing some sort of epiphany? — Ryhope Ranger (@RangerRyhope) October 17, 2020

Wait, you are preaching against division?? — Danny 🇺🇸🇳🇿🇧🇷 (@dhmetcalfe) October 17, 2020

A good argument against CRT — Stephen Chavura (@ChavuraStephen) October 17, 2020

Am glad to see you coming around. I very much encourage you on your new journey. Never too late to turn back from hateful and destructive ideologies. Gambate. ❤️ — Th. Rodrigues 🏴‍☠️ 🇭🇰 (@DrTandtheLg) October 17, 2020

Thanks for finally coming to your senses. That CRT snake oil you had been pedaling was actually dangerous. Kudos for admitting when you’re wrong. Apology accepted. — TheKBird (@angrykbird) October 17, 2020

Whoa. Kudos for denouncing all of your previous work. I look forward to your new pursuit of evidence and critical thinking over Critical Theory. — J. Halvor Saxerud🎃 (@JakobHalvor) October 17, 2020

So you’re finally against Critical Theory? Proud of your growth. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 17, 2020

I’m not optimistic… too much money to be made — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 17, 2020

Glad you finally have come to your senses. — Critical Critical Theory (@CCRTheory) October 17, 2020

Omg. You saw the light. Don’t worry, CRT will just be a bad memory. With time you will heal. Welcome home!! — No 5 letter surnames 4 prez (@RDM201766) October 17, 2020

When did you start speaking sense? Are you high right now? — Cyrus Kingsley my idol is General Marshall ⚔️ (@OrigBoldRoyalty) October 17, 2020

Fully agree. Let’s keep the sciences from the harm done to the humanities via critical theory, post-structuralism, and relativism. — Adam Ellwanger (@DoctorEllwanger) October 17, 2020

You are part of a movement that advocates and agitates for the destruction of truth, facts, and science. — Ben (@V2_ICEMAN) October 17, 2020

Wow we agree 😮 amazing! — melonfraufrau art & design (@melonfraufrau) October 17, 2020

Cool. So did you denounce protests at the end of May? https://t.co/JYe4jJ0rX5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2020

I’d love to hear his definitions of “truth”—“facts”—and “science”!! — Eric Henne (@terichenne) October 17, 2020

You mean truth and facts and science as you, and only you, define it and, yeah, I’m going with nah. https://t.co/UC9t2xL0ou — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 17, 2020

2+2 is not white supremacy … it’s just 4. https://t.co/9aTG7A6pYS — ₿rrrrrrrrrr (@Danierrrrrrrl) October 17, 2020

So, what are the objective, empirical standards and methods by which we can analyze your work? I have been reliably informed that the scientific method itself is a product of white supremacy. — Ethan Davis (@Ethanveritas) October 17, 2020

Wait, so you’re pro science and objectivity now? Because those were “whiteness” last I heard, and lived experience was truth, and the enlightenment was bad, and nothing is good, just different… — Remember August Landmesser (@liberalism4tw) October 17, 2020

Tell it to these folks who are not fans of “scientific, linear thinking,” “rationalism,” expertise, advanced degrees and even “mechanical time.”https://t.co/cBIJWU12AJ — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 17, 2020

Cool, then can we agree on this truth: Your worldview maintains we cannot ever transcend racism, because in order for there to be “antiracism” there needs to be “racism,” therefore you promote the idea of a human society that eternally thinks in racial categories. — High School History Teacher (@hist0ryteachers) October 17, 2020

Finally you say something that makes sense. Now will you retract your earlier statements that contradict this? — Defenestrated from the Overton Window (@dantobias) October 17, 2020

In which @DrIbram makes the case for why the works of @DrIbram should be emphatically rejected and discarded. https://t.co/HI04UtGkR1 — Mr. Blue (@ClayPuppington) October 17, 2020

Alexa, show me a man with no sense of irony. https://t.co/RbZMfvv9zK — _Kairos (@_dissoi_logoi) October 17, 2020

Well this is rich coming from you, but hey—all are welcome aboard the truth wagon even if they’ve spent their time previously trying to dismantle it https://t.co/w9XsmiH63c — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) October 17, 2020

Haha this dude is arguing with himself. He is right here, of course. But this flies directly in the face of literally everything else he preaches. https://t.co/OcN1jW7fE3 — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) October 17, 2020

Did he just cancel himself? https://t.co/skvtZl8cuZ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 17, 2020

Are you understanding how destructive your book has been and coming around!? That would be welcome and amazing. — Alexandra_of_the_North (@Alexandraofthe1) October 17, 2020

Liking this in good faith even though I’m absolutely concerned about CRT and believe that it needs to be criticized to separate what it gets right and where it oversteps to the point that it’s dangerous to culture and society. Taking this to indicate you’re open to discussion. — Ripcityrealist (@ripcityrealist) October 17, 2020

2020 has taken a real turn when people like Kendi actually say something that makes legitimate sense. — Nunya Buyzzness (@buyzzness) October 17, 2020

Is this man high or did somebody hack his account? The only explanation I see for him speaking actual sense. https://t.co/NUvd8poBqd — Cyrus Kingsley my idol is General Marshall ⚔️ (@OrigBoldRoyalty) October 17, 2020

First thing you’ve said that I actually agree with. I just wish you realized that antiracism as you define it – and ‘wokeness’ more generally – falls into this category of destruction of truth, facts and science. https://t.co/BPvjVkHtLU — Owen Lewis (@is_OwenLewis) October 17, 2020

Maybe that $10 million by @jack was just to get him to shut up about Critical Race Theory. https://t.co/aV2qqxiLuL — Jules Ma (@indyholland) October 17, 2020

A “scientific” study is what gave us “truths” like “objectivity” being a characteristic of white supremacy:

