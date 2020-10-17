https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/can-you-imagine-sniffy-as-your-con-law-professor/

All you need to know about Joe is from an interview in the 70s. There’s a guy that asks Joe a pointed question and Joe just blows up on the guy. He says something like, “What degrees do you have? What college did you go to buddy!? HUH!? Well tell us! Come on tell us!” It was a simple question and Joe didn’t want to answer it. But he’s not wise enough to deflect, even back then.

Anyone who can’t think quick enough to answer a question and resorts to that kind of tactic doesn’t have a good command of the facts, or even his own lies.

Joe is and always has been a fraud. Like most of Washington. It’s a bunch of people competing to see who can promise the most while getting out of it on the back end.

