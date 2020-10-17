https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-on-diddys-black-party-democrats-clever-enough-to-make-you-self-segregate

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens blasted music mogul Diddy’s announcement to start a “Black” political party, asserting that the party is evidence that the “Democratic Jim Crow era is making a comeback.”

“I have said for the last three years that Democrats have gotten clever enough to teach black Americans to segregate themselves,” Owens posted via Twitter. “[Diddy] launching ‘our black party’ while NYU students seek black-only dorms is proof that the Democratic Jim Crow era is making a comeback.”

“The same racist democrats that told us that ‘Make America Great Again’ was racist, will be telling blacks that ‘our black party’ is virtuous,” she added.

“Stay awake, black America. Look out for Jim Crow in wolf’s clothing,” Owens warned.

Diddy, real name Sean John Combs, announced Friday his new “Our Black Party,” ironically in the same breath that he scolded President Donald Trump for “dividing” Americans. He also endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for 2020.

Biden, notably, told Black Americans they “ain’t black” if they haven’t already made up their mind that they are going to support him in 2020.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office,” wrote Diddy, who used to be publicly friendly with Trump pre-presidential run. “HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage,” he continued. “But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable,” reasoned Diddy. “Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”

Diddy then announced the launch of “Our Black Party,” emphasizing that you can be either Democrat or Republican to be part of it, but suggesting you must have black skin.

“I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called [Our Black Party],” he announced, adding, “it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat. The mission is to create a platform to help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people. So, going forward we aren’t in the same position we are in today.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, rapper Ice Cube unapologetically worked with the Trump administration on their Platinum Plan, a plan aimed at bolstering prosperity for black Americans. The Biden campaign reached out to Ice Cube, the rapper claimed, but said they would work with him post-election; whereas Trump worked with Ice Cube right away.

