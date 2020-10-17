https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/comedian-trump-another-evening-in-paradise-with-savannah/

Rudyard Kipling must have had DJT in mind when her wrote:”If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, . . .” I just read that article by Manafort’s business partner, Rick Gates, who revealed what a sham and travesty the Mueller investigation was. I even watched Gates testify in court. He now says the whole investigation should never have happened and they were all out to get Trump. Somebody better damned well go to jail and lose every penny they have or will ever have from that criminal enterprise. They ruined many people and terrorized the entire country. They must pay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

