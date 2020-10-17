https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/conservative-actor-jon-voight-gets-serious-new-election-message-biden-evil-video/

Actor Jon Voight is a Trump supporter and has been since the early days of the 2016 election.

Over the last few years, Voight has released videos here and there to show his support for the president. He just released a new video where he takes a pretty harsh view of Joe Biden.

He actually calls Biden evil. And before you say this is over the top, just remember the left has been calling Trump evil for four years now.

FOX News reports:

Jon Voight slams Biden, says Trump ‘must win’ election Jon Voight shared a passionate video Friday in which he declares his support for President Trump and attacks former Vice President Joe Biden. In the two-minute video posted to his Twitter account, Voight takes shots at the left, claiming its entire agenda is based on lies. “Biden is evil,” the 81-year-old actor says calmly to the camera. “Trump must win — he’s real. He will bring back the people’s trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever.” Voight claimed that Biden’s plan is to bring back former President Barack Obama’s policies, which Voight said “weakened America.” “We cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped her mighty powers for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy. Let us ask God to rid this horror and let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud,” Voight continued. “And I assure you that Jesus, Moses will stand their ground and ask all to vote for truths. Our land of the free will break her chains and this will be. My children of God, your only hope is to see this greatness and you must vote for this man in office, the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Watch it all below:

When it comes to the Ukraine scandal, Voight is certainly right about the cover-up.

The media is twisting itself in knots to not cover the story.

