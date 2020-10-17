https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/10/17/concerned-women-claps-back-at-womens-march-n2578236

As liberal women prepare to march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, in opposition to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a Conservative women’s group is pushing back on the mainstream narrative.

Getting ready for tomorrow. Meet us at Freedom Plaza, 11a ET. March with us, then text with us. Women will decide this election—so we’re getting out the vote. Find out how to join our movement: https://t.co/2FCIwEnYGn pic.twitter.com/WM77hi1Zc5 — Women’s March – Text WOMENSWAVE to 44310 (@womensmarch) October 17, 2020

Concerned Women For America (CWA), launched a bus tour of various states to stump for Judge Barrett’s confirmation. Ahead of her eventual confirmation, the group lauded her credentials, which are recognized as highly impressive on a bipartisan basis.

Check out our state line up for our #WomenforAmy Bus Tour:

??Georgia

??South Carolina

??North Carolina

??Virginia

??DC

??Pennsylvania

??Ohio

??Indiana

??Iowa

??Missouri

??Kansas

??Texas

??Arizona

Join us at a bus stop near you!https://t.co/IhQPwr1Gd3 pic.twitter.com/P3a6MwrSQB — CWA LAC (@CWforA) October 7, 2020

“Amy Coney Barrett is going to be the next Supreme Court Justice. She is a woman of character and uniquely qualified for this moment. Her sincere faith, strong marriage, and devotion to family make her an ideal role model for young conservative women who aspire for both family and career achievement,” CWA’s CEO, Penny Nance, said. “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is right; soon-to-be-justice Barrett breaks not a glass ceiling but a concrete barrier reinforced by women on the left in order to exclude women with conservative views. No more must women conform to the litmus test of progressivism to sit at the ‘cool kids table.’ Americans reject the religious bigotry and abortion dogma that has been the standard required from women in order to attain achievement in government. The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court creates a new definition of feminism and creates a seat at the table for us.”

Judge Barrett is expected to be confirmed before election day, much to the disapproval of Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

