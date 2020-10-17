https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/15/matt-gaetz-tweets-out-entire-hunter-biden-story-li/

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, had an idea on how to get around Twitter’s block of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden bombshell: Tweet it out one line at a time.

He said Twitter had censored the New York Post, the House Judiciary Republicans, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “thousands of other users for sharing this damning story on Hunter Biden.”

“So I’m tweeting the entire story line by line in a thread below,” Mr. Gaetz said on Thursday, urging readers to retweet it “before it’s deleted!”

Sure enough, the multi-tweet thread included the story as well as photos and graphics from the New York Post’s Wednesday scoop about Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings during his father’s tenure as vice president.

Joseph R. Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee.

Twitter blocked users Wednesday from retweeting the story and even locked the accounts of some who did, prompting Republicans to accuse the platform of censorship and election interference.

The social media giant said the story violated its policies against “hacked materials” and sharing the “personal and private information” of others.

Twitter has censored @nypost, @JudiciaryGOP, @kayleighmcenany, and thousands of other users for sharing this damning story on Hunter Biden. So I’m tweeting the entire story line by line in a thread below RT BEFORE IT’S DELETED! pic.twitter.com/tpq9aOjEqB — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 15, 2020

The House Judiciary Republicans also sought to work around Twitter by reprinting the story on their website, then linking to it. Twitter responded by slapping it with a “potentially spammy or unsafe” warning, prompting an outcry from lawmakers.

“Twitter is now blocking an official government website to protect Joe Biden,” tweeted House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

