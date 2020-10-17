https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/diddy-launches-black-party-party-get-trump/

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) Diddy is trying to enact change.

The “Come With Me” rapper, real name Sean Combs, took to Twitter Friday morning to share his new project: a political party intended to get President Trump out of the White House.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO,” wrote Combs, adding, “So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat.”

Instead, he explained that Our Black Party aims to form a platform that will “help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people. So, going forward we aren’t in the same position we are in today.”

