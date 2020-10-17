https://redstatenation.com/disturbing-videos-from-portland-shows-antifa-members-using-their-kids-as-props-and-human-shields/

On Friday, protests took place in North Portland and at the Multnomah County Justice Center in Downtown.

Demonstrators are calling for people to head to the Multnomah County Justice Center, which was where protesters gathered on Thursday as well. Earlier in the afternoon, demonstrators also hosted a sit-in at a Black Indigenous family’s home on Mississippi Avenue who are under the threat of eviction.

Video:

How has this little house been in the same family for four generations and not paid off? Portland propaganda from Tifa pic.twitter.com/94zkvP5wog — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 17, 2020

But some really scary stuff is happening in Portland.

They used ISIS tactics and brought out their children to the riots.

Videos from last night show Antifa using kids as props and human shields.

Videos below:

Joe Biden said antifa is just an idea. An idea that uses kids as props and human shields, if this doesn’t show you how sick they are nothing will. #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/DcnBwb8nVn — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 17, 2020

Portland is so far gone. ISIS used kids too. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KALEBM9o04 — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 17, 2020

Stolen childhood. Portland is sick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VI8iWIoYhs — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 17, 2020

This is disturbing Portland looks like a scene in some middle-east country where ISIS members are using their kids.

This is just the beginning of what would be four years of unrest, protests, and riots. Now, the 2020 election is just three weeks away and the local police are preparing for the possibility of continued unrest.

“We want to have plans in place to deal with whatever comes up,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis told KATU News on Friday.

Portland is the no. 1 city Americans are leaving. High taxes, homelessness & rising crime rates are among some of the reasons.

