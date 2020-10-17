http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LhW9dzW_7vA/

President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed former President Barack Obama back to the campaign trail.

Trump said it was “good news” that Obama would campaign for his former Vice President Joe Biden in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Well, that’s good news,” Trump said. “He campaigned harder than Hillary Clinton did for Hillary, and it just made us stronger.”

Obama is expected to campaign in Philadelphia next week, the same city in which the Obamas joined Bill and Hillary Clinton during their final campaign stop before the 2016 election.

“I want him to campaign so much. I want him to campaign, you know, because we’re going to do so much better,” Trump said.

Trump reminded the audience that Obama failed to endorse Biden during the primary and even waited several weeks after Biden won the nomination before officially endorsing his former vice president.

“I am running against, perhaps in the history of Presidential politics, the worst candidate,” Trump said about Biden as the crowd laughed. “Obama wouldn’t even endorse him. They ran together. Obama wouldn’t even endorse him.”

