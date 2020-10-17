https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eerie-waterspout-captured-on-video/

Posted by Kane on October 17, 2020 11:53 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Huge waterspout forms right in front of fishing boat near Port Bruce, Ontario

Waterspout spotted near Mackinac Bridge in Michigan…

“It’s caused by the cold air aloft now coming in, and the still relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes. Warm air at lake surface rises and cold air sinks. Then rotation starts and the waterspout is formed. This time of year is when that temp difference between the water and air aloft is the biggest.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...