Huge waterspout forms right in front of fishing boat near Port Bruce, Ontario
Waterspout spotted near Mackinac Bridge in Michigan…
Check out this incredible video captured by Rachel B. today of a water spout near the Mackinac Bridge! pic.twitter.com/E4qp7ed2fv
— 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) October 16, 2020
“It’s caused by the cold air aloft now coming in, and the still relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes. Warm air at lake surface rises and cold air sinks. Then rotation starts and the waterspout is formed. This time of year is when that temp difference between the water and air aloft is the biggest.”