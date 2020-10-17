https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-fraud-pennsylvania-rejects-334000-duplicate-ballots-already-kentucky-reports-bins-ballots-discarded/

According to Top Trade Guru:

Pennsylvania has rejected hundreds of thousands of applications for mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

As reported by ProPublica on Friday, about 372,000 ballot applications were denied, mainly because many of them, about 90 percent (334,000 ballots) were duplicates. Overall, according to the publication, one out of every five requests for mail-in ballots were refused. The state predicts that a record number of ballots would be submitted by mail.