https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-fraud-pennsylvania-rejects-334000-duplicate-ballots-already-kentucky-reports-bins-ballots-discarded/
Democrat election fraud is already in the works.
Pennsylvania and Kentucky report incidences of destruction and duplication of hundreds of thousands of ballots.
According to Top Trade Guru:
Pennsylvania has rejected hundreds of thousands of applications for mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election.
TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History
As reported by ProPublica on Friday, about 372,000 ballot applications were denied, mainly because many of them, about 90 percent (334,000 ballots) were duplicates. Overall, according to the publication, one out of every five requests for mail-in ballots were refused. The state predicts that a record number of ballots would be submitted by mail.
Meanwhile, Kentucky reports that bins of ballots were found in a discarded in a dumpster. Twitchy reports:
Postal employee fired, federal charges possible after absentee ballots dumped in Jeffersontown https://t.co/6PPIiN9wLe | @ginaglaros pic.twitter.com/pYrw92fXI8
— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) October 16, 2020
It’s time for every American to keep their eyes open for Democrat voter fraud. If you see anything suspicious, capture it on your iPhone. Make sure to capture faces or licenses, if available. Everyone can help to stop voter fraud.