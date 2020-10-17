https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/email-sent-computer-shop-owner-hunter-bidens-attorney-released/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Rudy Giuliani was in the news this week after the explosive Biden Crime Family emails went public.

Giuliani was approached by computer repairman John Paul Mac Issac after Hunter Biden, a known drug addict, turned over his computers to the store and then refused to come pick them up.

The FBI took the hard drives from the computer and then hid them from the American public, President Trump, Congress and the executive branch.

Read the full story ›

