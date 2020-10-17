http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FMILqKN4cnY/

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle on Sirius XM, where she discussed the email evidence of corruption surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“It’s like a story that keeps on giving,” Blackburn said of the alleged Biden emails. “Of course, Joe Biden, all during the impeachment, would deny that there was anything going on with Hunter or the vice president’s office or that he had any awareness or visibility into Hunter Biden’s business. So Joe Biden needs to answer about this. Did he know about this or did he not know about this? Did he take meetings or not take meetings?”

Blackburn also insisted that other “people will talk” and come forth with new details of those meetings.

“He needs to answer questions about this,” Blackburn continued. “If he wants to clear it up, then he should take questions. If it’s important for him to clear his name, he needs to willingly answer these questions. … People deserve to know this.”

“The Biden family, whether it’s the brother, the sister-in-law, the sister, the brother-in-law, the children – have all worked off of Joe Biden, and you heard their participation referred to as Biden Incorporated, whether it’s building contracts, serving on the board with Burisma, whether it’s doing business with the Chinese Communist Party and the $1.5 billion.”

“The interesting thing is they are not denying any of this. They have not denied the businesses. The businesses [are] documented, so the extent of the participation of Joe Biden is something that people would like to have an answer to.”

Blackburn, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also discussed this past week’s hearings regarding President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“Judge Barrett is imminently qualified, and she is going to do a superb job as a Supreme Court justice,” Blackburn stated. “Democrats are willing to isolate themselves intellectually and not really get to know Judge Barrett and her qualifications. They spent their time discussing the Affordable Care Act and… asking her about cases when they knew she could not give them an answer.”

Blackburn also targeted “the left and the mainstream media” over the “politics of personal destruction” towards conservative women. “I think they fear conservative women,” Blackburn said.

To listen to Blackburn’s full interview with Breitbart News, click here.

