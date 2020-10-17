https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/former-home-improvement-actor-arrested-state-oregon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The actor who formerly portrayed the eldest son on the television show “Home Improvement” has been arrested in Oregon.

The Associated Press reported that according to the Eugene Police Department, officers on Friday night were sent to an apartment regarding a report about a physical dispute.

Authorities located the 39-year-old Zachery Ty Bryan outside and his 27-year-old girlfriend present at a nearby apartment, the outlet said.

Bryan allegedly assaulted the woman, strangled her, and took her phone when she tried to 911, according to the wire service.

The victim declined to receive medical aid, according to the AP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

