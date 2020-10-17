https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/geraldo-rivera-has-questions-about-the-ny-post-story-and-none-of-the-answers-look-good-for-joe-biden/

The Biden story first published by the New York Post continues to unfold with new information dropping frequently. While some in the media are doing their best to ignore the story, Geraldo Rivera has some questions:

1-Does computer belong to #HunterBiden ?

2-Are the emails & texts real?

3-If they are authentic, then was @JoeBiden lying when he said he & Hunter never discussed his son’s foreign dealings?

So far questions ignored.

If it was Son of Trump #NYT & #WaPo would have team coverage. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 17, 2020

People were glad to help hasten Rivera’s search for answers:

Yes.

Yes.

And yes. Oh and especially yes re: coverage https://t.co/zylqUKy1xN — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 17, 2020

These questions have already been answered!

1. Yes. His lawyer tried to claim it back as his personal property.

2. Persons at the other end of some of the released emails have confirmed them

3. YES! He lied! — Christopher G (@TheRealTachyon) October 17, 2020

1. Yes 2. Yes. 3. Yes. When businesses invest $50,000 per month they expect a return on their investment. — Brad Rainey (@BradRainey) October 17, 2020

When Biden was asked about the story he said “I have no response,” then called it a “smear campaign” and took a swipe at the reporter.

The fact that the legacy mainstream media do not ask such obvious questions is because they are no longer “media” in the traditional sense. They are the progressives’ cheerleaders and that’s all. https://t.co/P4r1RKbT1E — Denyse O’Leary (@itsdesign) October 17, 2020

I’m confused. A national journalist asking legitimate questions of Biden. I thought this was forbidden? https://t.co/uk1kS0LmFF — CatoTheYounger (@catoletters) October 17, 2020

According to Sen. Chris Murphy merely asking questions about the New York Post report is helping spread “Russian disinformation.”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

