https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/geraldo-rivera-has-questions-about-the-ny-post-story-and-none-of-the-answers-look-good-for-joe-biden/

The Biden story first published by the New York Post continues to unfold with new information dropping frequently. While some in the media are doing their best to ignore the story, Geraldo Rivera has some questions:

People were glad to help hasten Rivera’s search for answers:

When Biden was asked about the story he said “I have no response,” then called it a “smear campaign” and took a swipe at the reporter.

According to Sen. Chris Murphy merely asking questions about the New York Post report is helping spread “Russian disinformation.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...