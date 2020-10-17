https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/gop-senator-ron-johnson-sends-letter-fbi-director-wray-demanding-answers-hunter-bidens-laptop/

Government Affairs Committee Chairman Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Saturday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The New York Post on Wednesday dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden when they began releasing damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop hard drive.

The New York Post reported that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his VP daddy Joe.

According to The Post, the computer repair shop owner contacted the FBI and gave them Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

After months of inaction from the FBI, the computer repair shop owner reached out to Senator Mike Lee’s office and again received no response, prompting him to reach out to Rudy Giuliani.

Wray has until October 22 to answer questions about FBI technical analysis and “the committee must know whether the FBI has assessed the validity of materials the whistleblower has provided and what, if any, actions FBI has taken since obtaining this information.”

“On September 24, 2020, the day after Chairman Grassley and I released our report titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns,” a whistleblower contacted my committee and informed my staff that he had possession of a laptop left in his business by Hunter Biden. He also informed us that he provided its contents to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in response to a December 9, 2019 grand jury subpoena,” Johnson wrote to Wray.

Wray however refused to confirm or deny any of the information provided to the FBI by the Senate Committee.

“As the first step in our due diligence, committee staff contacted FBI officials and asked for confirmation of certain facts in an attempt to validate the whistleblower’s claims and assertions. Unfortunately, several days later, the FBI responded that it would not confirm or deny any information identified by the committee even though several of our questions were not related to the possible existence of an ongoing grand jury investigation,” Johnson wrote.

Ron Johnson gave Wray until October 22 to answer the following:

Separately, House Republicans on Thursday sent a letter to Director Chris Wray asking if the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop during the impeachment coup of President Trump.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgement and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

The House Democrats launched an impeachment coup against President Trump in December over a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he discussed Biden’s corruption.

It appears the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop and failed to alert the Trump Administration to its existence.

Certainly the damning evidence found on Hunter’s laptop would have bolstered President Trump’s defense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

