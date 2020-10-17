Joe Biden responds to CBS reporter Bo Erickson late last night

The exchange occurred outside Biden’s private jet after a campaign event in Michigan

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?

He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD

— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020