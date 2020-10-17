https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/howard-fineman-says-joe-bidens-unconditional-love-and-good-fathers-decency-will-win-out-over-putrid-viciousness/

We’d prefer the presidential candidate with the best policy ideas to win in November, but as we’ve seen on social media, a lot of people are willing to settle for Joe Biden because they want “calm.” And they’ll probably get it, because the press corps will go back into hibernation and happily let all of the scandals surrounding the Bidens evaporate. But who’s voting for Biden because he’s a good dad?

MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman isn’t arguing Biden’s policy positions here but his loving concern for his son that will overcome the putrid viciousness of the Trump campaign, Vladimir Putin, whose hackers came up with those emails implicating Joe Biden, and the New York Post, which published those “hacked” emails.

.@JoeBiden showed loving concern for Hunter, his troubled, damaged son, in emails cruelly surfaced by @nypost, #Trump’s campaign and #Putin’s hackers. Their scheme will backfire. Putrid viciousness stands in contrast to unconditional love; a good father’s decency will triumph. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 17, 2020

Dont care about the drugs. Care about the grifts. — I’m paying attention (@ColtrainRobert) October 17, 2020

I’m sure Joe loves his very troubled son. They both apparently love money far more than they love the United States of America. That’s the story. — Add your name (@corrcomm) October 17, 2020

Unconditional love purportedly costs 50% of gross income, Hoss. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 17, 2020

If he was such a great father, why did he make Hunter give him half? https://t.co/6FpJlYNwLQ — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 17, 2020

Joe Biden put the national security of the country at stake by peddling influence to Communist China and used his own son to broker the deal, then made him hand over half the profit. Loving concern, my ass. https://t.co/IYAzTKSH0M — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 17, 2020

Are you really this stupid or do you think we are this stupid? — Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@WTPatty) October 17, 2020

My father loved me too. But he never sold out his country for money to enrich me. — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) October 17, 2020

Like for example how can you not be astronomically embarrassed, as someone who self-identifies as a journalist, to just blithely assert — on the basis of no evidence at all, none — that “Putin’s hackers” have anything to do with this. It never ends https://t.co/9aSw38A94p — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

Are Putin’s hackers in the room with us right now, Howard? https://t.co/ws5Wsoz6RI — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) October 17, 2020

This joke of a “news analyst” can claim that “Putin’s hackers” were involved. There’s overwhelming evidence that Hunter Biden’s e-mails are authentic, and NO evidence of Russian involvement. Why no warning label from Twitter? https://t.co/E9MLQ4tVBo — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) October 17, 2020

But yesterday the emails were fake. Get your f*cking lies straight, you morons. Work out how you’re going to gaslight us first, then execute. https://t.co/v4cVvnpdr6 — Section 230 Delenda Est (@Andiiterrapin) October 17, 2020

The job of mainstream media reporters is to cover up and excuse evidence of Democrat corruption https://t.co/vVV9RJJKz3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 17, 2020

You heartless bastard. He took half the money from the China deal so Hunter couldn’t spend it on drugs. That is what a loving father does. — Derek Kite (@derekkite) October 17, 2020

@howardfineman Congratulations. In a single tweet you confirmed that the emails are legitimate and blamed the Russians. Not everyone would be comfortable covering that much ground in a single tweet. — Dave Emerich (@DaveEmerich) October 17, 2020

Yes, the loving concern is genuine, and it makes it impossible for Biden to deny that the texts are genuine–which is the point, when it comes to the ones demonstrating corruption. https://t.co/qWgPTFLkAn — EdReal (@Ed_Realist) October 17, 2020

Joe allowed his son to be put into these positions knowing he would do something that would make him a potential blackmail victim. But since Joe and Hoover would profit handsomely, that was ok with Joe. — Jim Wilson (@JimJwbubba) October 17, 2020

I don’t consider it very loving at all to send your drug addicted son to do your dirty work w. some of the most corrupt business leaders in the world. — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) October 17, 2020

First they deny it happened with overwhelming and verifiable evidence. Now it’s the sympathy card. This is just fun to witness. — horhay 6% 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@notDEBUNKED) October 17, 2020

I can’t tell earnest boomerpoasting from vicious satire, help https://t.co/O7TNH2NuyX — Rational Bot (@Rationalbot) October 17, 2020

Mr Fineman, I’m concerned that you may have stumbled upon Hunter’s crack pipe. Your tweet makes very little sense https://t.co/N72rM8IlvV — That shit gotta calm down (@hobbyXXXchange) October 17, 2020

Has Joe “Unconditional Love” Biden even acknowledged his newest grandchild yet?

