We’d prefer the presidential candidate with the best policy ideas to win in November, but as we’ve seen on social media, a lot of people are willing to settle for Joe Biden because they want “calm.” And they’ll probably get it, because the press corps will go back into hibernation and happily let all of the scandals surrounding the Bidens evaporate. But who’s voting for Biden because he’s a good dad?

MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman isn’t arguing Biden’s policy positions here but his loving concern for his son that will overcome the putrid viciousness of the Trump campaign, Vladimir Putin, whose hackers came up with those emails implicating Joe Biden, and the New York Post, which published those “hacked” emails.

Has Joe “Unconditional Love” Biden even acknowledged his newest grandchild yet?

