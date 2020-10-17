https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hunter-biden-photos-include-underage-obsessions/

NY Post Refuses To Publish Hunter Biden Pics After Reports They Include ‘Underage Obsessions’

The New York Post revealed that they have “nearly 25,000 images,” including many that are “sexually explicit selfies and porn,” and according to reports many more that are potentially illegal, but the Post is declining to publish the trove in its entirety. OAN’s Chanel Rion says she has seen the contents from the laptop, and that “Drugs, underage obsessions and power deals” are all present.

Just saw for myself a behind the scenes look at the #HunterBiden hard drive: Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals… Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.#BidenCrimeFamily has a lot of apologizing to do. So does Big Tech. @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 15, 2020