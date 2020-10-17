https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/17/biden-ex-business-partner-provides-access-to-more-emails-documenting-hunters-trading-on-fathers-influence-985623

New damning emails concerning Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s crack-smoking son, Hunter, have emerged even as the original emails highlighted by the New York Post earlier this week are all but confirmed, according to sources.

The new emails appear to show that Hunter and his business partners exploited their access to the Obama White House to arrange meetings for their clients.

The emails were obtained by Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer courtesy Bevan Cooney, a former Hunter associate who’s currently serving time in prison and resents that Hunter and his other associates “got off scot-free.”

Perhaps because of his familial ties to former VP Biden, Hunter has never faced any consequences for his alleged crimes, though his closest business partner, Devon Archer, was convicted along with Cooney and another associate two years ago “of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and committing securities fraud” as announced at the time by the Department of Justice.

However, Cooney was the only one to face jail time.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Hannity” late Friday, Schweizer laid out all the information that he’s been able to obtain thanks to access to Cooney’s emails.

“[W]hat those emails show — the 26,000 show — is a wide net of using the Biden name, using access to the White House, Hunter serving as the pipeline to the administration as a means to help their clients and gain clients,” he said.

“The names that come up in this are the Chinese, the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Kazakhstanis — it’s a veritable United Nations of corruption, and what it demonstrates is that Joe Biden as vice president of the United States was a center point. It was almost the planet around which these business activities moved.”

Listen to the entire “Hannity” segment below:

Schweizer added that this information wasn’t provided to him “secondhand” via “printouts.”

“We have actually been granted access to his account. … We go into his Gmail account with his written approval. He gave us the password,” he said.

The outing of these emails comes as Hunter is already facing scrutiny for another set of bombshell emails obtained and released by the New York Post. Schweizer stressed that those emails are entirely separate from the ones he’s reviewed, though he did note that all the emails seem to “reinforce the same” theme of corruption and malfeasance.

What remains unclear is why Hunter was the only one among the associates who was never targeted for conviction, let alone thrown in jail. It’s a particularly concerning question given that prosecutors had been fully aware of his apparent complicity.

“There was a trial in 2016. I’ve gone through the notes of that trial, and what it demonstrates is that Hunter Biden’s fingerprints are all over this. He is named repeatedly in the court trials and documents, but he was never charged by the prosecutors in New York,” Schweizer explained.

Hunter was “named repeatedly” because the facts are that all of the men — him, Cooney and Archer — seem to have been working together from the get-go.

“They had a business set up that was an investment scheme. Bevan Cooney was a partner in that. … It ended up he was charged and convicted, and Devin Archer has been convicted, [but] Bevan Cooney’s the only one that went to jail,” Schweizer said.

“And he’s very frustrated. I mean he admits that he made mistakes, but he feels like Devon Archer and Hunter Biden got off scot-free because of their political connections, and that’s why he wanted to share these emails with me to clear the record and demonstrate the widespread corruption that Hunter Biden was engaged in.”

Schweizer’s bombshell remarks live on Fox News late Friday came around the same time that FNC obtained confirmation proving that at least some of the emails uncovered by the New York Post earlier this week were 100 percent real and accurate.

Emails allegedly show Hunter Biden pursued high dollar deal with Chinese conglomerate https://t.co/MolLfNNcrU — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) October 15, 2020

“One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm,” Fox reported.

The emails included one cc’d to Hunter on May 13th, 2017, that contained specifics regarding “remuneration packages” for a half-dozen individuals who were involved in a business deal with a now-bankrupt Chinese energy firm.

Present in the email was a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate” and a proposal for an equity split of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy.” Some originally suspected the “big guy” may have been Joe Biden.

Fox’s sources have since confirmed that the “big guy” is indeed “a reference to the former vice president,” which raises questions of why the former VP was receiving equity from a Communist China energy firm.

Fox’s report also referenced “[a]nother email from May of 2014 ” that “shows Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board, … asking for the younger Biden’s advice on how to stop ‘politically motivated actions.’”

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” it reportedly reads.

It’s unclear if the confirmations obtained by FNC pertain to this email chain as well.

What’s known is that for the past year or so the former VP has been dogged by allegations that he’d purposefully used his authority within the U.S. government to force out a Ukrainian prosecutor who’d been prosecuting Burisma, where Hunter had worked from 2014 to 2019, to protect his crack-smoking son — and all of the recently unveiled emails seem to add great credence to these allegations.

