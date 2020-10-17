https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/i-have-no-response-a-reporter-finally-asked-joe-biden-about-the-ny-posts-stories-and-he-did-not-like-it/

As we told you last night, Fox News is reporting that “one of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.”

And now Biden’s starting to be asked about the story. CBS News’ Bo Erickson questioned the Democrat nominee about the New York Post’s stories about what was found on a laptop that once belonged to Hunter Biden. The response? Biden didn’t flatly deny the substance of the story, but instead called it a “smear campaign” and attacked the reporter asking the question. Watch:

Apparently it’s OK to attack the media again.

It’s OK when a Democrat does it in an attempt to escape scrutiny.

We’ll see if anybody else in the media tries to go there again with Biden.

