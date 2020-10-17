https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/i-have-no-response-a-reporter-finally-asked-joe-biden-about-the-ny-posts-stories-and-he-did-not-like-it/

As we told you last night, Fox News is reporting that “one of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.”

And now Biden’s starting to be asked about the story. CBS News’ Bo Erickson questioned the Democrat nominee about the New York Post’s stories about what was found on a laptop that once belonged to Hunter Biden. The response? Biden didn’t flatly deny the substance of the story, but instead called it a “smear campaign” and attacked the reporter asking the question. Watch:

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

Apparently it’s OK to attack the media again.

I thought critizing the press was an attack on the free press 🤔🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/xyc24pVn4Y — Gary (@garyalan82) October 17, 2020

I thought attacking the media was bad? Or was that another ‘only for Republicans’ rules? This was a legit question. https://t.co/ixWlY92V77 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2020

It’s OK when a Democrat does it in an attempt to escape scrutiny.

Finally, a reporter asks Biden about New York Post story. https://t.co/9Gas4pnLqC — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 17, 2020

Congrats on being one of the few journalists on the campaign beat. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 17, 2020

We’ll see if anybody else in the media tries to go there again with Biden.

