https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/if-i-was-the-child-id-probably-want-to-kill-myself-womens-march-keeps-it-classy-with-pregnant-pro-life-protester/

As Twitchy reported earlier, today is the big Women’s March 2020 in Washington, D.C., and around the country, but since it’s a liberal protest, there’s no danger of contracting the coronavirus.

The Daily Caller has people on the ground in Washington covering the march and managed to find a handful of pro-lifers counter-protesting. As you probably remember, a group of pro-life feminists was disinvited from the inaugural Women’s March.

The Daily Caller’s Matthew Miller found a grown man hollering at a pregnant woman, but as he explained, he was screaming at the pro-life movement, not just the woman. A younger woman also kept it classy by telling the pregnant woman that if she were that unborn child, she’d probably want to kill herself.

Grown man “feminist” screams at pregnant women at Women’s March. pic.twitter.com/3epXV45rac — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) October 17, 2020

Women’s March protesters scream at pro life pregnant woman. She was playing her babies heartbeat on a sonogram for the crowd to hear. pic.twitter.com/9LE2TLrZ5A — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) October 17, 2020

We don’t have video, but the Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan says a handmaid dumped water on pro-life protesters. They really, really can’t abide hearing anything from the other side.

Just watched a handmaid dump water on these pro-life protestors. #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/DFZG5iXHso — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 17, 2020

I’ve always said this: women are more cannibalistic towards other women than a man could ever be. These bitches are out for blood. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 17, 2020

They are screaming at themselves — Mountain Lion (@Mountai09860847) October 17, 2020

Oops, she called it a child. — Abu Ghraib Man Pyramid (@shed_into_dust) October 17, 2020

She reflexively called it a “baby” and a “child” because we all know the truth. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 17, 2020

Always funny how that works — 𝔻𝕦𝕩 𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕦𝕞 (@Face_Almighty44) October 17, 2020

So the unhinged feminist admits it’s a CHILD in the womb, not a cluster of cells? — The Atomic Mom (@theatomicmom) October 17, 2020

The woman said “I’d want to kill myself if I was that baby” So she admits the unborn baby is alive… — 🦚 Shawn Bird 🇺🇸 (@ShawnTheRuiner) October 17, 2020

That is deplorable — Jersey Girl (@queenofeaster) October 17, 2020

God bless her. — GermanChocolateMix (@germanchocolat7) October 17, 2020

These people are absolutely vile — Rodney Lloyd (@Rodney_Lloyd) October 17, 2020

Feminism is cancer. — brandon gregory (@brandongregory1) October 17, 2020

“Imagine using your kid for political purposes” *is at a march that celebrates killing babies* — Brayden (@RealBraydenS) October 17, 2020

The most important amazing miracle that a woman is capable of: carrying human life. — skepticgirl👀 (@littles90304043) October 17, 2020

Imagine being triggered by the sound of a heartbeat … that’s why so many progressives so aggressively oppose laws that require a sonogram before an abortion.

Related:

Are the media/Dem ‘super spreader’ scolds aware of what’s taking place in DC right now? https://t.co/zZt71o0vfD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 17, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

