As Twitchy reported earlier, today is the big Women’s March 2020 in Washington, D.C., and around the country, but since it’s a liberal protest, there’s no danger of contracting the coronavirus.

The Daily Caller has people on the ground in Washington covering the march and managed to find a handful of pro-lifers counter-protesting. As you probably remember, a group of pro-life feminists was disinvited from the inaugural Women’s March.

The Daily Caller’s Matthew Miller found a grown man hollering at a pregnant woman, but as he explained, he was screaming at the pro-life movement, not just the woman. A younger woman also kept it classy by telling the pregnant woman that if she were that unborn child, she’d probably want to kill herself.

We don’t have video, but the Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan says a handmaid dumped water on pro-life protesters. They really, really can’t abide hearing anything from the other side.

Imagine being triggered by the sound of a heartbeat … that’s why so many progressives so aggressively oppose laws that require a sonogram before an abortion.

